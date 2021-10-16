Browns Make Four Roster Moves

Per Nate Ulrich, the Cleveland Browns announced on Saturday that they have signed T Alex Taylor to their active roster, waived TE Connor Davis from injured reserve, and are elevating DT Sheldon Day and CB Herb Miller for their upcoming game against the Cardinals.

Day, 27, is a former fourth-round pick of the Jaguars back in 2016. He was in the second year of his four-year, $2.9 million contract when the Jaguars waived him during the 2017 season.

The 49ers later claimed Day off of waivers and he spent three years in San Francisco. The Colts signed Day to a one-year contract last offseason but waived him during the 2020 season.

The Browns signed him to their practice squad back in December but cut him loose after a month. Cleveland brought him back this past offseason and he failed to make the 53-man roster. The team then brought day back as part of the practice squad.

In 2020, Day appeared in four games for the Colts and recorded two tackles.