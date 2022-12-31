Browns Make Four Roster Moves

According to Scott Petrak, the Browns have made four roster moves ahead of their game against Washington on Sunday, including placing LB Jordan Kunaszyk on injured reserve.

The team is also signing LB Tae Davis to the active roster and elevating DT Roderick Perry and RB John Kelly.

Kunaszyk, 25, wound up going undrafted out of California back in 2019. He later signed a three-year, $1.755 million contract with the Panthers and managed to make the 53-man roster coming out of the preseason.

Unfortunately, Carolina opted to waive Kunaszyk coming out of training camp and he then caught on with Washington’s practice squad before being elevated to their active roster in 2020. He was once again on and off the active roster in Washington during 2021.

He has bounced on and off of the Browns’ active roster this season.

In 2022, Kunaszyk appeared in 15 games for the Browns, making two starts and recording 22 tackles and a forced fumble.