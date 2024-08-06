Browns Make Four Roster Moves

According to Chris Easterling, the Browns are signing LB Landon Honeycutt and DE Marcus Haynes.

The team is waiving WR Jalen Camp and G Chim Okorafor in corresponding moves.

Haynes, 26, originally signed with the Broncos as an undrafted free agent out of Old Dominion. He was among Denver’s final roster cuts and re-signed to the practice squad before being released.

He caught on with the Texans on a futures deal in February but was waived with an injury designation at the end of May.

During his college career, Haynes recorded 103 total tackles, 22 tackles for loss, 15 sacks, five pass defenses, one fumble recovery, and four forced fumbles.