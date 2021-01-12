Browns Make Four Roster Moves

The Browns announced on Tuesday they have placed G Michael Dunn and CB Robert Jackson on injured reserve with calf and hamstring injuries respectively.

We've made the following roster moves: Placed on Reserve/Injured:

G Michael Dunn (calf)

CB Robert Jackson (hamstring) Placed on Practice Squad/Injured:

CB A.J. Green (hamstring) Signed to practice squad:

CB Donovan Olumba — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) January 12, 2021

Cleveland also placed CB A.J. Green on the practice squad injured list and filled his spot with CB Donovan Olumba.

Dunn, 26, wound up signing on with the Rams as an undrafted free agent out of Maryland back in 2017. He was unfortunately waived coming out of the preseason and later added to the Rams’ practice squad at the start of the regular season.

The Rams re-signed Dunn to a contract before waiving him a few months later. From there, he was on and off of the Jaguars’ practice squad during the 2018 season.

After a short stint with the AAF, Dunn signed a two-year deal with the Dolphins in April of last year but was waived after a few months.

The Browns signed him to a contract back in August and re-signed with their practice squad coming out of training camp. He’s bounced on and off Cleveland’s taxi squad this season.

In 2020, Dunn appeared in six games for the Browns and started for them in the wildcrd round.