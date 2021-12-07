Browns Make Six Moves

The Cleveland Browns announced they made six moves on Tuesday, including officially placing TE David Njoku on the COVID reserve list and signing TE Miller Forristall from their practice squad to the active roster.

We've signed TE Miller Forristall, activated LS Charley Hughlett and made a handful of other roster moves — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) December 7, 2021

Cleveland also activated LS Charley Hughlett from the COVID IR, signed TE Ross Travis to their practice squad, activated FB Johnny Stanton off the practice squad COVID reserve list and released G Tristen Hoge.

The Browns practice squad now includes:

Njoku, 25, is a former first-round pick of the Browns back in 2017. He signed a four-year, $9.5 contract with the Browns.

The Browns picked up Njoku’s fifth-year option last April that will cost them roughly $6 million for the 2021 season. He will be an unrestricted free agent in 2022.

In 2021, Njoku has appeared in 12 games for the Browns and caught 27 of 40 targets for 407 yards receiving and three touchdowns.