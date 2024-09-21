Browns Making Five Roster Moves

According to Scott Petrak, the Browns are signing RB Gary Brightwell and TE Blake Whiteheart to the active roster from the practice squad.

Additionally, Cleveland is elevating CB Tony Brown II and TE Geoff Swaim to the active roster from the practice squad for Week 3 against the Giants. The Browns also re-signed LB Nathaniel Watson to the practice squad after waiving him earlier this week.

Brightwell, 25, was drafted by the Giants in the sixth round of the 2021 draft out of Arizona. He was in the final year of a four-year $3.65 million deal with the team when the Giants waived him.

Brightwell reverted to injured reserve after clearing waivers before being released in June. He signed with Jacksonville in August but was among the final roster cuts coming out of camp. Brightwell went on to sign with Cleveland’s practice squad in late August.

In 2023, Brightwell appeared in seven games for the Giants and rushed for 19 yards on nine carries to go along with five receptions for 47 yards and no touchdowns.