Browns Making Two Roster Moves, Releasing LS Charley Hughlett

Per Cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot, the Browns are signing CB Anthony Kendall to a contract.

In correspondence, the Browns are releasing LS Charley Hughlett. Hughlett was the longest-tenured player on the team as he’s been in Cleveland since 2015.

Hughlett, 34, originally signed on with the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent out of UCF back in 2012. He lasted just over a year in Dallas before he was cut loose after the 2013 draft. He has bounced around a bit with the Patriots, Jaguars and Chiefs before the Browns signed him to their active roster in 2014.

He finished a six-year deal with Cleveland signed back in 2017 and signed to a four-year extension through 2026 in October 2022.

In 2024, Hughlett appeared in five games for the Browns as their long snapper.