Browns Met With Chris Grier & Tom Telesco About Potential Role

Josina Anderson reports that the Browns have met with former general managers Chris Grier and Tom Telesco.

According to Anderson, the parties gathered to discuss a fresh perspective, as well as to have exploratory talks that would involve adding one of them to the team as a senior voice.

Grier, 55, was the son of longtime NFL personnel exec Bobby Grier and got his start as an intern with the Patriots in 1994. He joined the Dolphins as a scout in 2000 and worked his way up the ladder, from assistant director of college scouting to director of college scouting.

The Dolphins promoted Grier to general manager in 2016, and he was recently fired on October 31st of this year.

During his 10 years in Miami, Grier led the team to a record of 77-80, which included three playoff appearances and no playoff wins.

Telesco, 53, began working as an intern for the Bills in 1991 and later got into scouting as a member of the Panthers.

The Colts hired Telesco as an area scout in 1998, and he was eventually promoted to the director of player personnel role in 2005. After several years in Indianapolis, he departed to become the Chargers’ GM in 2013.

Telesco signed a multi-year extension for the Chargers back in 2018, his third contract with the team since being hired in 2013, before being fired along with HC Brandon Staley after Week 15 of the 2023 season.

He was hired to be the Raiders’ general manager before the 2024 season, but didn’t last long in the role, as he was fired in January of 2025.

In 11 seasons with the Chargers, Telesco led the team to a record of 84-95 in the regular season. The team also made three playoff appearances and finished with a record of 2-3. In his first year with the Raiders, Telesco led the team to a 4-13 record.

