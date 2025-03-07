Browns Non-Tendering RFA EDGE James Houston

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Browns are not tendering an offer to restricted free agent EDGE James Houston.

Houston will now be free to test the open market as an unrestricted free agent.

Houston, 26, was a sixth-round pick by the Lions out of Jackson State back in 2022. He signed a four-year, $3.8 million contract with Detroit.

However, the Lions released him coming out of the preseason and re-signed him to the practice squad. Detroit promoted him from the practice squad in November and he remained on the roster until being waived.

The Browns later claimed Houston off of waivers.

In 2024, Houston appeared in 11 games for the Lions and Browns, recording eight tackles and a sack.