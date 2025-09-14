Browns Not Considering Quarterback Change

Browns HC Kevin Stefanski was asked if he will not consider making a change at quarterback, despite the struggles of the offense and Joe Flacco posting four turnovers in the first two games.

“I don’t think we did good enough. I think that collectively as a team, we as an offense, we as the coaching staff, all of us didn’t do a good enough job,” Stefanski said, via ESPN.com.

Flacco said he’s not thinking about his job security right now and is instead focused on leading the team forward.

“I can’t worry about that stuff anyway,” he said. “It’s honestly not on my mind. I got to go out there and just play my game, play the way I know how to. Lead this team the best I can. All that other stuff, it is out of my control. It is what it is. I mean, the only thing I can control is how I play and how this team shows up every day. So, it really isn’t in the thought process.”

Rookie QB Dillon Gabriel relieved Flacco for the final series of Sunday’s loss to the Ravens. Shedeur Sanders served as the team’s emergency quarterback.

Flacco, 40, is a former first-round pick of the Ravens back in 2008. After over a decade in Baltimore, the Broncos agreed to trade a 2019 fourth-round pick to the Ravens for Flacco.

Flacco was in the fourth year of a six-year, $125 million contract that contained $44 million guaranteed and set to make a base salary of $20.25 million for 2020 when Denver released him with a failed physical designation.

He signed a one-year contract worth $1.5 million and up to $4.5 million with the Jets in 2020 before joining the Eagles in 2021. Philadelphia traded him back to the Jets ahead of the deadline for a conditional sixth-round pick.

Flacco later re-signed with the Jets on a one-year, $3.5 million deal in 2022. He signed on with the Browns during the season in 2023 and parlayed a strong performance into a deal with the Colts in 2024.

He re-signed with Cleveland on a one-year deal this offseason.