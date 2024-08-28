Browns Not Expected To Trade QB Jameis Winston

Jordan Schultz reports that the Browns never discussed trading or moving on from veteran QB Jameis Winston.

Schultz added that the team is expected to make a quarterback move at some point on Wednesday, but it would not involve Winston.

Mary Kay Cabot reported on Tuesday that the Browns would field trade calls for Winston and Tyler Huntley after informing QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson that he had made the 53-man roster.

Winston, 30, is a former first-overall pick of the Buccaneers back in 2015. He played out the 2019 season under the fifth-year option from his rookie contract and made a base salary of $20.922 million.

He signed with the Saints on a one-year, $1.1 million deal in 2020 and returned to New Orleans on another one-year contract worth up to $12 million in 2021 as the starter. He, unfortunately, tore his ACL after eight games.

The Saints re-signed him to a two-year deal with a maximum value of $28 million and later brought him back on a one-year deal.

Cleveland signed Winston to a one-year deal with a maximum value of $8.7 million back in March.

In 2023, Winston appeared in six games for the Saints, completing 53.2 percent of his passes and totaling 264 yards, two touchdowns, and three interceptions.

We will have more news on Winston and the Browns quarterback situation as it becomes available.