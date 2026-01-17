Browns OC Tommy Rees ‘Strong Candidate’ For Falcons OC Job

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Browns OC Tommy Rees “looms as a strong candidate” for the Falcons’ offensive coordinator job under HC Kevin Stefanski.

No surprise here, given their time together in Cleveland and the likelihood that Cleveland will be hiring someone as their next head coach, even though Rees did interview for the job.

Rees, 33, played quarterback at Notre Dame before getting into coaching in 2015. He had low-level roles at Northwestern and with the Chargers before returning to Notre Dame as the QB coach in 2017.

Rees was promoted to offensive coordinator in 2020 and left for the same role on Alabama’s staff in 2023. Cleveland hired him as their tight ends coach ahead of the 2024 season. He was promoted to offensive coordinator for the 2025 season.

In 2025, the Browns’ offense ranked 31st in points and 30th in total yards. They ranked 31st in passing yards and 27th in rushing yards.