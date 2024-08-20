Browns Open To Trading QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson

Zac Jackson of The Athletic reports that the Browns may be willing to trade QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson and have discussed a trade with multiple teams.

Thompson-Robinson has been competing with QB Tyler Huntley for the team’s No. 3 position. Jackson notes that while no deal is imminent, it’s possible Cleveland could use DTR as a trade piece to help them acquire an experienced offensive lineman or skill player.

Thompson-Robinson, 24, is a former fifth-round pick by the Browns in the 2023 NFL Draft out of UCLA. He’s in the second year of a four-year, $4,182,268 rookie contract and is set to earn a base salary of $915,000 in 2024.

In 2023, Thompson-Robinson appeared in eight games and made one start. He completed 53.6 percent of his passes for 440 yards, one touchdown, and four interceptions, to go along with 14 rushing attempts for 65 yards.

