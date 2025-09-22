Browns OT Dawand Jones Needs Season-Ending Knee Surgery

Per Scott Petrak, Browns HC Kevin Stefanski revealed OT Dawand Jones needs knee surgery that will end his season.

Jones has dealt with numerous lower-body injuries during his career, including having arthroscopic knee surgery this offseason.

Jones, 24, was a two-year starter at right tackle for Ohio State. He was twice named third-team All-Big 10 and earned second-team All-American honors as a senior in 2022.

The Browns selected him in the fourth round with the No. 111 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year deal worth $4,632,332 including a signing bonus of $792,332.

In 2025, Jones appeared in three games for the Browns and made three starts at tackle.