Browns OT Dawand Jones Underwent Arthroscopic Knee Surgery, Will Be Ready For Training Camp

By
Jonathan Comeaux
-

According to Jeremy Fowler, Browns OT Dawand Jones recently underwent arthroscopic knee surgery but is expected to be fully recovered in time for training camp. 

Dawand Jones

Fowler notes Jones played through a lingering injury last season but will begin running soon.

Jones finished last season on injured reserve after suffering a fractured ankle, so this appears to be a separate issue. 

Jones, 23, was a two-year starter at right tackle for Ohio State. He was twice named third-team All-Big 10 and earned second-team All-American honors as a senior in 2022. 

The Browns selected him in the fourth round with the No. 111 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year deal worth $4,632,332 including a signing bonus of $792,332. 

In 2024, Jones appeared in 10 games for the Browns with eight total starts at both tackle positions. 

