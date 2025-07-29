Browns Owner: GM Andrew Berry Made Final Decision To Draft Shedeur Sanders

Browns fifth-round QB Shedeur Sanders had one of the more surprising draft slides in recent history after being projected to go in the first two rounds.

Considering he was the second quarterback Cleveland took in the draft, after Dillon Gabriel in the third round, some have speculated that Browns ownership stepped in and called for the pick to be made.

Per Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com, Browns owner Jimmy Haslam talked about Sanders’ slide and insisted that all final draft decisions are made by GM Andrew Berry. Haslam admitted he was surprised Sanders was available and said they had good conversations twice on day three of the draft about potentially taking the Colorado alum.

“If you’d had told me…Friday night driving home that y’all are going to be able to pick Shedeur, I would have said that’s not happening,” Haslam said. “But we had a conversation early that morning, and then we had a conversation later that day. I think we had the right people involved in the conversation.

“And at the end of the day, that’s Andrew Berry’s call. Andrew made the call to pick Shedeur, just like who’s going to start or what play we’re going to call is Kevin [Stefanski]’s call. But that’s Andrew’s call, he made the call.”

Sanders, 22, was a two-year starter at Jackson State before transferring to Colorado before the 2023 season, following his father and coach, former NFL star Deion Sanders. He started two more years at Colorado before declaring for the 2025 NFL Draft.

The Browns traded up to select Sanders with the No. 144 overall pick in the fifth round. He’s projected to sign a four-year, $4.646 million rookie contract that includes a $447,380 signing bonus.

In two years at Colorado, Sanders completed 71.8 percent of his pass attempts for 7,364 yards, 64 touchdowns, and 13 interceptions in 24 career games, adding eight more scores on the ground.