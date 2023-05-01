Browns Picking Up Fifth-Year Option On LT Jedrick Wills

Albert Breer reports that the Browns are picking up the fifth-year option on LT Jedrick Wills, keeping him with the team through 2024.

Wills, 23, was drafted by the Browns in the first round out of Alabama in 2020. He signed a four-year, $19,702,911 rookie contract that includes an $11,889,390 signing bonus.

His contract included a fifth-year option for the Browns for the 2024 season and is fully guaranteed.

In 2022, Wills appeared in all 17 games for the Browns and made 17 starts at left tackle.