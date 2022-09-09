Browns Place CB Greedy Williams On IR, Promote CB Herb Miller

The Cleveland Browns announced Friday that they’ve placed CB Greedy Williams on injured reserve.
We have placed CB Greedy Williams on injured reserve
— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) September 9, 2022
This means that Williams will miss at least the first four games of the regular season with a hamstring injury before he can be activated.
The Browns also signed CB Herb Miller to their active roster.
Williams, 24, is a former second-round pick of the Browns back in 2019. He’s currently in the final year of his four-year, $6,458,676 rookie contract including a $2,717,220 signing bonus.
Williams will be an unrestricted free agent in 2023.
In 2021, Williams appeared in 16 games for the Browns and recorded 41 tackles, two interceptions, a forced fumble and 10 passes defended.
