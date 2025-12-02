Browns Place DT Maliek Collins On IR Among Eight Roster Moves

The Cleveland Browns announced they have placed DT Maliek Collins on injured reserve.

Additionally, the Browns have signed DT Sam Kamara from the practice squad to the active roster. The Browns also signed DT Simeon Barrow Jr., G Jack Conley, RB Ahmani Marshall and LB Mark Robinson to the practice squad.

In correspondence, the Browns placed DE Julian Okwara on practice squad injured reserve and released LB Eugene Asante from the practice squad.

Collins, 30, is a former third-round pick of the Cowboys from Nebraska back in 2016. He played out the final year of his four-year, $3,550,180 contract when he agreed to a deal with the Raiders in 2020.

His stint with the Raiders lasted just one year and Collins signed another one-year deal with the Texans in free agency for the 2021 season. He returned on a two-year, $17 million deal for the 2022 season.

Houston re-signed him to a two-year, $23 million deal before trading him to San Francisco in March 2024 in exchange for a seventh-round pick. San Francisco later restructured his deal and then released him as a cap casualty in 2025.

Collins quickly signed a two-year, $20 million deal with the Browns after being cut.

In 2025, Collins appeared in 12 games for the Browns and recorded 25 total tackles, 6.5 sacks and a fumble recovery.