Browns Place Eight More On COVID-19 List, Activate LB Anthony Walker

The Cleveland Browns announced Friday that they’ve activated LB Anthony Walker from the COVID-19 list but also placed eight players on the list.

The full list of players added to the COVID-19 list include:

Keenum, 33, wound up signing on with the Texans as an undrafted free agent out of Houston back in 2013. He spent two years with the Texans before he was claimed off of waivers by the Rams.

Keenum later returned to the Texans before being traded back to the Rams for a 2016 seventh-round pick. The Rams used a first-round tender on Keenum that paid him $3.635 million for the 2016 season.

After spending a year with the Vikings, Keenum agreed to a two-year, $36 million contract that included $25 million guaranteed with the Broncos in 2018. However, the Broncos later traded him to Washington after just one season.

Keenum signed a three-year, $18 million deal to be a backup with the Browns in 2020.

In 2021, Keenum has appeared in six games for the Browns and completed 30-48 pass attempts for 286 yards, one touchdown and no interceptions.

Phillips, 22, is a former third-round pick of the Browns back in 2020. He’s currently in the second year of his four-year, $4,499,404 rookie contract that included an $832,295 signing bonus.

In 2021, Phillips has appeared in one game for the Browns and recorded three tackles.