Browns Place OT Chris Hubbard, FB Andy Janovich & S M.J. Stewart On IR, Make Four Other Moves

The Cleveland Browns announced on Tuesday they have placed OT Chris Hubbard, FB Andy Janovich and S M.J. Stewart on injured reserve.

In a corresponding set of moves, the Browns promoted DE Joe Jackson and FB Johnny Stanton from the practice squad.

Their spots on the practice squad were filled by re-signing OT Alex Taylor and activating CB Tim Harris from the COVID-19 list.

Players are eligible to come off of injured reserve after three games but Hubbard has already been ruled out for the rest of the season.

Hubbard, 29, signed on with the Steelers as an undrafted free agent out of UAB back in 2013. He spent his first year on the practice squad before returning to the team on two consecutive one-year contracts.

Hubbard signed a five-year, $36.5 million contract with the Browns in March of 2018. He’s entering the fourth year of this contract.

In 2021, Hubbard was active for one game.