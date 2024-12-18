Browns Place RB Nick Chubb On Injured Reserve

The Cleveland Browns announced they have placed RB Nick Chubb on injured reserve. He has a broken foot that will end his season.

We’ve placed RB Nick Chubb (foot) on injured reserve and signed TE Brenden Bates to the active roster » https://t.co/eC3Sa4Vs0F pic.twitter.com/D0pUAcGRFU — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) December 18, 2024

To fill his place on the roster, the team signed TE Brenden Bates off the Jets’ practice squad. Cleveland also signed RB Jacob Kibodi to the practice squad and released TE Cameron Latu.

Chubb, 28, was drafted by the Browns in the second round out of Georgia in 2018. He was entering the final year of a four-year, $7,383,094 contract when Cleveland signed him to a three-year, $36 million extension back in 2021.

The Browns restructured Chubb’s contract in April, lowering his cap hit in 2024 from $15.85 million to $6.275 million. He can also make up to $12.2 million in performance-based incentives

In 2024, Chubb appeared in eight games for the Browns and rushed for 291 yards on 93 carries (3.1 YPC) to go along with three touchdowns.