Browns Place S Grant Delpit On IR, Promote S Duron Harmon

According to Chris Easterling, the Browns placed S Grant Delpit on injured reserve and promoted S Duron Harmon from the practice squad in a corresponding move.

Delpit, 25, was a three-year starter at LSU and earned two consecutive All-American and first-team All-SEC honors. The Browns selected him with the No. 44 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Delpit is in the final year of a four-year, $7,465,060 rookie contract with the Browns that included a $2,989,134 signing bonus and recently signed a three-year, $36 million extension.

In 2023, Delpit has appeared in 13 games for the Browns and recorded 80 total tackles, seven tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, one fumble recovery, one forced fumble, one interception, and three pass deflections.