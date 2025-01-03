Browns Place TE David Njoku & RB Jerome Ford On IR, Among Eight Roster Moves

The Cleveland Browns announced eight roster moves on Friday, including placing TE David Njoku, RB Jerome Ford, and RB Pierre Strong on injured reserve.

We've placed Jerome Ford, David Njoku and Pierre Strong Jr. on injured reserve and made other roster moves 📰 » https://t.co/qzWKwtzZMV pic.twitter.com/ZPvk6dTTQK — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) January 3, 2025

Cleveland also promoted WR Kaden Davis, DT Michael Dwumfour, S Christopher Edmonds, CB Kahlef Hailassie, and RB Jacob Kibodi from the practice squad to the active roster ahead of Week 18.

Njoku, 28, is a former first-round pick of the Browns back in 2017 out of Miami. He signed a four-year, $9.5 million contract with the Browns.

The Browns picked up Njoku’s fifth-year option in April of last year for roughly $6 million for the 2021 season. He was set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2022 when the Browns franchise-tagged him.

Njoku was then signed to a four-year, $56.75 million extension by Cleveland.

In 2024, Njoku appeared in 11 games and recorded 64 receptions for 505 yards (7.9 YPC) and five touchdowns.

Ford, 25, transferred from Alabama to Cincinnati after two years and played two years for the Bearcats. He earned first-team all-conference honors as a senior and was drafted by the Browns in the fifth round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

He’s in the third year of a four-year rookie deal worth $3,982,148, including a signing bonus of $322,148.

In 2024, Ford appeared in 14 games and recorded 104 rushing attempts for 565 yards (5.4 YPC) and three touchdowns, to go along with 37 receptions for 225 yards (6.1 YPC).