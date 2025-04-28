Browns Place Unrestricted Free Agent Tender On WR Elijah Moore

The Browns have placed the unrestricted free-agent tender on WR Elijah Moore, according to Field Yates.

Moore will count as part of the compensatory free agent selections if he opts to sign with another team before the compensatory formula deadline.

The tender carries a value of $3.428 million for 2025.

Moore, 25, was a three-year starter at Ole Miss and a first-team All-SEC selection in 2020 when the Jets drafted him with pick No. 34 overall in the second round of the 2021 draft.

Moore signed a four-year deal worth $8,940,427 million with a $3,862,129 million signing bonus. He was traded to the Browns for a third-round pick in March 2023 and became an unrestricted free agent for the first time this offseason.

In 2024, Moore appeared in all 17 games for the Browns and caught 61 passes on 102 targets for 538 yards receiving and one touchdown.