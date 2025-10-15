Browns Place WR David Bell On Reserve/Retired List

Per the wire, the Browns have placed WR David Bell on the reserve/retired list after he announced he would conclude his career yesterday at the age of 24.

In his statement, Bell mentioned he was advised by medical experts to retire, as playing with the injury could potentially be life-threatening. He has been out since the offseason after undergoing surgery on a dislocated hip.

Bell, 24, was a three-year starter at Purdue. He was named the Big Ten freshman of the year and made first-team all-conference his final two seasons, as well as first-team All-American in 2021.

The Browns drafted Bell with the No. 99 overall pick in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft. He was in the third year of a four-year rookie deal worth $5,044,908, which includes a signing bonus of $849,024.

In his career, Bell appeared in 32 games for the Browns over three seasons and caught 41 passes for 408 yards and three touchdowns.