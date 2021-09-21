Browns Place WR Jarvis Landry On IR, Promote DE Ifeadi Odenigbo

The Browns announced they have placed WR Jarvis Landry on injured reserve.

To fill his spot on the roster, Cleveland promoted DE Ifeadi Odenigbo from the practice squad.

Going on IR will knock Landry out at least three games before he’s eligible to return. He left the Browns’ Week 2 win against the Texans with an MCL injury.

Landry, 28, is a former second-round pick of the Dolphins back in 2014. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $3.5 million contract when Miami traded him to the Browns in 2018.

Cleveland later signed Landry to a five-year, $75M extension with $47M guaranteed.

In 2021, Landry has appeared in two games for the Browns and catching six passes for 80 yards receiving and one touchdown.

Odenigbo, 27, is a former seventh-round pick of the Vikings back in 2017. He was waived coming out of the preseason and later signed to the Vikings’ practice squad.

Minnesota brought him back on a futures contract only to waive him during the 2018 season. Odenigbo wound up being claimed by the Browns and later had a brief stint with the Cardinals before returning to the Vikings.

The Vikings declined to tender Odenigbo a contract as a restricted free agent this offseason and signed on with the Giants back in March to a one-year, $2.5 million including a $1 million signing bonus. However, New York cut him during final cutdowns coming out of the preseason and he signed to the Browns’ practice squad.

In 2020, Odenigbo appeared in 15 games for the Vikings and recorded 35 tackles and 3.5 sacks.