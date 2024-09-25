Browns Placing G Wyatt Teller On Injured Reserve

The Cleveland Browns are placing G Wyatt Teller on injured reserve, per Scott Petrak.

The veteran guard went down with an MCL sprain in Week 3 and is expected to miss about four weeks. That’s also the minimum number of games he must be on IR before being eligible to return.

Teller, 29, is a former fifth-round pick of the Bills back in 2018. He was in the second year of his four-year, $2.7 million contract and set to make base salaries of $570,000 and $660,000 over the next two years of the agreement when the Bills traded him to the Browns coming out of the preseason in 2019.

The Browns signed Teller to a four-year extension worth $56.8 million back in November of 2021. He’s due base salaries of $1.5 million and $2.8 million in the final two years of the deal.

In 2024, Teller has appeared in three games for the Browns and made three starts at right guard. Pro Football Focus had him graded as the No. 29 guard out of 67 qualifying players.