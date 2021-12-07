Browns Placing TE David Njoku On COVID-19 List

According to Kimberley Martin, the Browns will place TE David Njoku on the COVID-19 list later today.

Martin says that leaves Njoku’s status for Week 14 against the Ravens uncertain.

Njoku, 25, is a former first-round pick of the Browns back in 2017. He signed a four-year, $9.5 contract with the Browns.

The Browns picked up Njoku’s fifth-year option last April that will cost them roughly $6 million for the 2021 season. He will be an unrestricted free agent in 2022.

In 2021, Njoku has appeared in 12 games for the Browns and caught 27 of 40 targets for 407 yards receiving and three touchdowns.