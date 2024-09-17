Browns Placing WR David Bell On IR, Signing WR Jaelon Darden To PS

Per Chris Easterling, the Browns are placing WR David Bell on injured reserve and signing WR Jaelon Darden to their practice squad.

Bell will undergo surgery to repair his dislocated hip, with HC Kevin Stefanski adding that it will likely be season-ending.

Bell, 23, was a three-year starter at Purdue. He was named the Big Ten freshman of the year and made first-team all-conference his final two seasons, as well as first-team All-American in 2021.

The Browns drafted Bell with the No. 99 overall pick in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft. He is entering the third year of a four-year rookie deal worth $5,044,908 which includes a signing bonus of $849,024.

In 2024, Bell appeared in two games for the Browns and caught all three of his targets for 27 yards.