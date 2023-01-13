Browns Plan To Interview Eagles Defensive Pass Game Coordinator Dennard Wilson For DC Job

Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports reports that the Browns plan to interview Eagles defensive pass game coordinator Dennard Wilson for their vacant defensive coordinator job.

The Browns have requested interviews with Steelers LBs coach Brian Flores and Patriots LBs coach Jerod Mayo both of whom have head-coaching interest this offseason.

Wilson, 40, worked as a pro scout for the Bears before beginning his coaching career with the Rams back in 2012 as their defensive quality control coach. He worked his way up to DBs coach before taking the same job with the Jets in 2017.

From there, the Eagles hired Wilson as their passing game coordinator/DBs coach for the 2019 season and he’s been in Philadelphia ever since.