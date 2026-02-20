Browns Promoting Ephraim Banda To Pass Game Coordinator

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reports the Browns are promoting safeties coach Ephraim Banda to pass game coordinator under new DC Mike Rutenberg.

Banda had multiple DC interviews this cycle, including with Cleveland, but will instead be promoted to pass game coordinator. After the Browns promoted CBs coach Brandon Lynch to DBs coach/pass game specialist, it seemed like a promotion was coming for Banda as well.

Banda, 43, began his coaching career at Incarnate Word as an assistant for the 2011 season. He worked as an assistant a few schools before being hired as the safties coach at Miami in 2016.

Banda worked his way up to co-defensive coordinator before Utah State hired him as their defensive coordinator/safeties coach in 2021. From there, he joined the Browns as their safeties coach in 2023.