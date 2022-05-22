Browns Promoting Glenn Cook To Assistant GM

Jonathan Jones reports that the Browns are promoting VP of Player Personnel Glenn Cook to Assistant General Manager.

Jones adds that Cook will also continue to be vice president of player personnel while taking on assistant GM duties as well.

Cook was the Browns’ assistant director of pro scouting from 2016 to 2019 before being promoted to vice president of player personnel in 2020. Prior to Cleveland, Cook served as a scouting assistant with the Colts from 2011 to 2012 and was a pro scout with the Packers from 2012 to 2015.

He recently interviewed with the Bears and the Vikings for their vacant general manager positions.