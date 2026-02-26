Browns Propose Allowing Draft Pick Trades Five Years Out Instead Of Three

The Cleveland Browns have submitted a rule proposal that would increase the limit on how far out teams can trade draft picks, going from three years to five, per Pro Football Talk.

This was previously reported to be in the works but it was unknown which team had made the proposal until now.

The culprit is not surprising. Browns GM Andrew Berry will forever be infamous for his trade for QB Deshaun Watson, giving up three first-round picks (three years out) and handing Watson a fully-guaranteed $230 million contract.

Watson remains on the roster. Berry also remains in charge of the team, though Cleveland fired former HC Kevin Stefanski after this past season.

This proposal would require 24 votes to approve it at meetings this month. It could also be tabled until the owners meetings in May.