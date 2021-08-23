Browns Put K Cody Parkey On IR, Waive WR Alexander Hollins

Browns HC Kevin Stefanski announced the team placed K Cody Parkey on IR with a quad injury.

Additionally, according to Tom Pelissero, the Browns waived WR Alexander Hollins on Monday.

Parkey, 29, originally signed on with the Colts as an undrafted free agent out of Auburn back in May of 2014. However, he was traded to the Eagles after a few months.

Parkey had brief stints with the Eagles, Browns and Dolphins before signing a four-year, $15 million contract with the Bears in 2018. Chicago designated Parkey as a post-June 1 cut in 2019 following his infamous missed field goal in the 2018 playoffs.

Parkey signed with the Titans in 2019 but was released after just a few games. From there, he caught on with the Browns a few weeks into the 2020 regular season.

Parkey re-signed with the Browns to a one-year, $1.2 million deal this offseason.

In 2020, Parkey appeared in 15 games for the Browns and converted 19 of 22 field goal attempts (86.4 percent) to go along with 43 of 47 extra point tries (91.5 percent).

Hollins, 24, was signed by the Vikings as an undrafted free agent out of Eastern Illinois following the 2019 NFL Draft. He was waived by the team coming out of the preseason and later re-signed to the practice squad.

Hollins was promoted to the active roster later in the season. He was waived by the Vikings coming out of camp in 2020 and re-signed to the practice squad.

The Browns claimed Hollins off waivers from the Vikings last December.

In 2019, Hollins appeared in five games for the Vikings and caught two passes for 46 yards.