Browns QB Baker Mayfield Tests Positive For COVID-19

According to Adam Schefter, Field Yates and Kimberley Martin, Browns QB Baker Mayfield has tested positive for COVID-19, joining a growing list of players and coaches in Cleveland.

The Browns had HC Kevin Stefanski test positive this morning and put eight players on the COVID-19 list on Tuesday. Schefter says more positive tests are expected today.

Vaccinated players and coaches can test out of the protocol with two negative tests 24 hours apart. But the Browns are on a short week with a game coming up against the Raiders on Saturday.

Mayfield, 26, was drafted with the No. 1 overall pick out of Oklahoma in 2018. He’s entering the fourth year of a four-year, $32.68 million rookie deal that included a $21.85 million signing bonus.

The Browns exercised Mayfield’s fifth-year option which will cost Cleveland $18.858 million fully guaranteed in 2022.

In 2021, Mayfield has appeared in 12 games and completed 62.8 percent of his passes for 2,603 yards, 13 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He has also rushed for 107 yards and a touchdown.

We’ll have more on the Browns’ COVID-19 situation as the news is available.