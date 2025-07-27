Browns QB Kenny Pickett Suffers Hamstring Injury

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Browns QB Kenny Pickett injured his hamstring towards the end of Saturday’s practice and is expected to be reevaluated later this week.

Schefter says that Pickett was coming off a strong couple of practices. However, this opens the door for Joe Flacco, Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders to see more practice reps.

The Browns face an interesting situation with their four quarterbacks, as it’s very rare for a team to carry four on its active roster. Even so, the Browns have said they’re open to doing so if need be.

Pickett, 27, the Steelers used the No. 20 overall pick on him in the 2022 draft. He was the 2021 ACC Player of the Year, First Team All-ACC, and finished third in the Heisman Trophy voting.

Pickett signed a four-year, $14,067,904 contract that includes a $7,411,203 signing bonus. There is also a fifth-year option for the team to pick up in 2025. Pittsburgh traded him to the Eagles last year.

The Browns acquired Pickett from the Eagles this offseason but declined his fifth-year option a few months later.

In 2024, Pickett appeared in five games with one start for the Eagles and completed 25 of 42 passes (59.5 percent) for 291 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. He added nine carries for 15 yards and a touchdown.