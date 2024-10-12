Browns RB Nick Chubb Set To Make Season Debut In Week 7

According to Mary Kay Cabot, Browns RB Nick Chubb is expected to make his 2024 season debut next week against the Bengals.

The Browns recently designated Chubb to return from injured reserve, so they were clearly working towards him returning to game action.

Cleveland’s running game and offense as a whole were far more effective with Chubb in the lineup. It’s incredible that he’s worked his way back to this point from the catastrophic knee injury a year ago and it will be good to see him back on the field next week.

Chubb, 28, was drafted by the Browns in the second round out of Georgia in 2018. He was entering the final year of a four-year, $7,383,094 contract when Cleveland signed him to a three-year, $36 million extension back in 2021.

The Browns restructured Chubb’s contract in April, lowering his cap hit in 2024 from $15.85 million to $6.275 million. He can also make up to $12.2 million in performance-based incentives

In 2023, Chubb appeared in two games for the Browns and rushed for 167 yards on 27 carries to go along with 21 yards on four receptions.