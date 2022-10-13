Browns Re-Sign CB Thomas Graham To PS, Release DT David Moore

The Cleveland Browns announced they have re-signed CB Thomas Graham to the practice squad and released DT David Moore.

We have signed CB Thomas Graham Jr. to the practice squad — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) October 13, 2022

Cleveland’s practice squad now includes:

LB Dakota Allen WR Daylen Baldwin WR Mike Harley C Brock Hoffman RB John Kelly TE Zaire Mitchell-Paden DT Roderick Perry WR Chester Rogers DB Herb Miller OT Tyrone Wheatley LB Jermaine Carter LB Sam Kamara DB Richard LeCounte DT Tyeler Davison TE Miller Forristall CB Thomas Graham

Graham, 23, was drafted by the Bears in the sixth round out of Oregon in the 2021 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year, $3.6 million rookie deal but was waived coming out of the preseason.

Graham signed back to the practice squad and was promoted to the active roster for the Bears late in the season. He was waived again by the team coming out of the preseason this year and signed to the practice squad. The Browns signed him to their active roster before waiving him earlier this week.

In 2021, Graham appeared in four games for the Bears and recorded 12 total tackles, one tackle for loss and four pass deflections.