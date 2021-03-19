Browns Re-Sign LB Elijah Lee

The Cleveland Browns announced Friday that they’ve re-signed LB Elijah Lee to a contract.

Lee, 25, is a former seventh-round pick of the Vikings back in 2017. He was waived coming out of the preseason before being signed to the Vikings’ practice squad.

The 49ers signed Lee to their active roster soon after and was on and off of their roster before eventually signing on with the Lions last year.

Detroit opted to waive Lee and he was later claimed off waivers by the Browns.

In 2020, Lee appeared in 12 games for the Lions and Browns and recorded six tackles.