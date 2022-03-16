Browns Re-Sign OL Chris Hubbard To One-Year Deal

According to Jeremy Fowler, the Browns are re-signing OL Chris Hubbard to a one-year deal on Wednesday.

Hubbard, 30, signed on with the Steelers as an undrafted free agent out of UAB back in 2013. He spent his first year on the practice squad before returning to the team on two consecutive one-year contracts.

Hubbard signed a five-year, $36.5 million contract with the Browns in March of 2018 and was testing the market as an unrestricted free agent.

In 2021, Hubbard was active for one game.