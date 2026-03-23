Browns Re-Sign TE Blake Whiteheart

The Cleveland Browns announced they have re-signed TE Blake Whiteheart.

Bringing back a big part of our tight end room! We’ve re-signed TE Blake Whiteheart 📰 Read more: https://t.co/9xz6fbvCKB pic.twitter.com/qhjP9ewHxB — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) March 23, 2026

Whiteheart, 26, signed with the Cardinals as an undrafted free agent out of Wake Forest in 2023. He was waived after camp and spent the season on Arizona’s practice squad.

The Cardinals released him again after training camp this season and he caught on with the Browns’ practice squad shortly after. Cleveland signed him to the active roster and released him in October before bringing him back on the practice squad.

Cleveland used an exclusive rights free agent tender on Whiteheart for the 2025 season.

In 2025, Whiteheart appeared in all 17 games for the Browns and caught two passes for four yards.