Browns Re-Sign TE Brenden Bates & CB Dom Jones

The Cleveland Browns announced they have re-signed TE Brenden Bates and UDFA CB Dom Jones to the practice squad.

In correspondence, the Browns have released DT Ralph Holley from the practice squad.

Bates, 25, originally signed on with the Bears as an undrafted free agent out of Kentucky in May. He was among Chicago’s final roster cuts coming out of the preseason and the Jets quickly claimed him off of waivers.

Cleveland signed Bates off the Jets’ practice squad in December 2024, but he was waived after making their initial 53-man roster in 2025.

In 2024, Bates appeared in seven games for the Jets and Browns but did not record any stats.