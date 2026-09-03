Browns Re-Signing CB Michael Coats Jr. To Practice Squad

Scott Petrak reports the Browns are re-signing CB Michael Coats Jr. to the practice squad.

Here’s an updated look at the Browns’ current practice squad:

CB Myles Bryant DE Logan Fano T KT Leveston P Wes Pahl CB D’Angelo Ross DT Tyreak Sapp DE Khordae Sydnor S Zion Washington LB Nathaniel Watson WR Kole Wilson RB Jaleel McLaughlin DT Sam Kamara TE Messiah Swinson DT Chris Williams WR Bryce Oliver CB Michael Coats Jr.

Coats, 25, started his collegiate career at East Central Community College before transferring to Nevada in 2023. He remained there for two seasons and transferred to West Virginia for his final college season.

Coats then signed with the Browns as an undrafted free agent following the 2026 draft and made the initial 53-man roster but was waived a few days after.

In his collegiate career, Coats appeared in 35 FBS games over three years at Nevada and West Virginia and recorded 84 total tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, five interceptions, 24 passes defended and a fumble recovered.