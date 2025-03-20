Browns Re-Signing CB Tony Brown

Scott Petrak reports the Browns are re-signing CB Tony Brown.

Brown, 29, originally signed on with the Chargers as an undrafted free agent out of Alabama back in 2018. He was among Los Angeles’ final roster cuts coming out of the preseason and signed on with the Packers’ practice squad soon after.

Brown was later added to the Packers’ active roster before being waived and later claimed by the Bengals in 2019. Cincinnati brought him back on a one-year contract for the 2020 season.

The Bengals released him in October 2021 and Brown caught on with the Raiders for the rest of the season.

Brown joined the Colts in 2022 and was re-signed for the 2023 season. He was let go after the year and spent the season with the Browns.

In 2024, Brown appeared in six games for the Browns and recorded five tackles and a forced fumble.