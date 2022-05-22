Browns Re-Signing OLB Jadeveon Clowney To One-Year, $11M Deal

Mary Kay Cabot reports that the Browns have agreed to terms with OLB Jadeveon Clowney on a new contract.

According to Josina Anderson, Clowney is signing a one-year contract worth $11 million.

A report from earlier in the day mentioned that a deal could be close to being finalized and it looks like the two parties were able to quickly bridge the gap.

Clowney, 28, is a former No. 1 overall pick of the Texans back in 2014. He was in the final year of his four-year, $22.272 million contract when the Texans picked up his fifth-year option which paid him $12.306 million for the 2018 season.

Houston franchised Clowney last year before trading him to the Seahawks at the start of the regular season. It took until September for him to a sign one-year deal worth up to $15 million with the Titans.

The Browns signed Clowney to a one-year deal last year.

In 2021, Clowney appeared in 12 games for the Browns and recorded 29 tackles, five sacks and two pass deflections.

