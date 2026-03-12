Browns Re-Signing P Corey Bojorquez

Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reports the Browns are re-signing P Corey Bojorquez.

Bojorquez, 29, was signed as an undrafted free agent out of New Mexico by the Patriots in 2018. He spent training camp with New England before the team waived him in September, and the Bills claimed him the next day.

Bojorquez had spent three seasons with the Bills as the team’s primary punter before he signed a one-year $1 million deal with the Rams. He never appeared in a game with Los Angeles as they opted to trade him to the Green Bay Packers.

The Browns signed Bojorquez to a contract back in April of 2022 and he has remained with the team since, signing a two-year extension ahead of the 2024 season.

In 2025, Bojorquez appeared in all 17 games for the Browns and totaled 4,165 yards on 91 attempts (45.8 YPA), which includes 23 downed inside the 20-yard line.