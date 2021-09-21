Browns Re-Signing WR Davion Davis To Practice Squad

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the Browns are set to re-sign WR Davion Davis to their practice squad after he officially cleared waivers on Tuesday. 

The Browns will need to make a corresponding roster move, as they’re currently over the practice squad limit:

  1. WR Ja’Marcus Bradley
  2. DT Sheldon Day
  3. TE Jordan Franks
  4. DE Porter Gustin
  5. RB John Kelly
  6. DB Jovante Moffatt
  7. QB Nick Mullens
  8. WR JoJo Natson
  9. RB Johnny Stanton
  10. DE Curtis Weaver
  11. CB Tim Harris
  12. G David Moore
  13. K Chris Naggar
  14. DE Ifeadi Odenigbo
  15. TE Miller Forristall
  16. G Tristen Hoge
  17. WR Davion Davis 

Davis, 24, signed with the Vikings as an undrafted free agent out of Sam Houston State in 2019. He was among Minnesota’s final roster cuts coming out of the preseason but signed on with their practice squad once passing through waivers unclaimed. 

The Vikings later brought Davis back and promoted him to the active roster. He signed a futures deal with Minnesota in January of 2020 but was let go that August.

The Browns signed Davis to a contract in July, but Davis was suspended for the first two games of the season for a violation of the NFL’s substance-abuse policy. He was waived on Monday. 

In 2019, Davis appeared in two games for the Vikings but did not register a stat.

