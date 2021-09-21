Browns Re-Signing WR Davion Davis To Practice Squad

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the Browns are set to re-sign WR Davion Davis to their practice squad after he officially cleared waivers on Tuesday.

The Browns will need to make a corresponding roster move, as they’re currently over the practice squad limit:

WR Ja’Marcus Bradley DT Sheldon Day TE Jordan Franks DE Porter Gustin RB John Kelly DB Jovante Moffatt QB Nick Mullens WR JoJo Natson RB Johnny Stanton DE Curtis Weaver CB Tim Harris G David Moore K Chris Naggar DE Ifeadi Odenigbo TE Miller Forristall G Tristen Hoge WR Davion Davis

Davis, 24, signed with the Vikings as an undrafted free agent out of Sam Houston State in 2019. He was among Minnesota’s final roster cuts coming out of the preseason but signed on with their practice squad once passing through waivers unclaimed.

The Vikings later brought Davis back and promoted him to the active roster. He signed a futures deal with Minnesota in January of 2020 but was let go that August.

The Browns signed Davis to a contract in July, but Davis was suspended for the first two games of the season for a violation of the NFL’s substance-abuse policy. He was waived on Monday.

In 2019, Davis appeared in two games for the Vikings but did not register a stat.