Browns Re-Signing WR Rashard Higgins

Jake Trotter of ESPN reports that the Browns are re-signing WR Rashard Higgins to a one-year contract worth $2.38 million fully guaranteed.

Higgins, 26, is a former fifth-round pick of the Browns back in 2016. He was entering the second year of his four-year, $2.584 million contract when the Browns elected to cut him loose at the start of the 2017 season.

Higgins was later signed to the Browns’ practice squad before eventually being promoted to their active roster during the 2017 season. Cleveland brought Higgins back on a one-year restricted deal worth $2.025 million for 2019 and re-signed him to a one-year deal in 2020.

In 2020, Higgins appeared in 13 games for the Browns and caught 37 passes for 599 yards receiving and four touchdowns.

We had him included in our Top 100 – 2021 Free Agents list.