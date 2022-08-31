Browns Release DE Isaac Rochell

The Cleveland Browns have apparently released DE Isaac Rochell, per the player himself.

Just got released. I’m highly disappointed… Don’t know how this will play out yet but for now I’d like to show gratitude for all my coaches at the @Browns — Isaac Christopher Rochell (@isaacrochell91) August 31, 2022

Mary Kay Cabot confirms the news and adds it’s to free roster space for QB Kellen Mond, who was claimed earlier today.

Rochell, 26, was taken in the seventh round of the 2017 NFL Draft by the Chargers. He was in the first year of his rookie contract when Los Angeles elected to cut him loose at the start of the 2017 season.

The Chargers re-signed Rochell to their practice squad before eventually calling him up toward the end of the 2017 season. He returned to Los Angeles on exclusive rights deals for the next two years.

Los Angles declined to tender Rochell during the 2020 offseason and he signed a one-year deal with the Colts worth $2.5 million. He opted to test the free-agent market this offseason and signed a one-year deal with the Browns.

In 2021, Rochell appeared in 12 games for the Colts and recorded 17 tackles.